Anthony Richardson Explains His Perspective on Colts QB Competition With Daniel Jones
Anthony Richardson once appeared destined to be the face of the future of the Indianapolis Colts. Now it's not even clear if he'll be named the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 of his third season in the NFL.
Richardson is competing with veteran quarterback Daniel Jones to win the starting role this offseason, but he's not viewing the situation as a battle against the former Giants and Vikings quarterback.
Instead, Richardson told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he views the quarterback battle as more of a "me vs. me" situation.
"Even if they brought Tom Brady in here, he's the greatest, but I'd just have to work and try to beat him out," said Richardson. "It's a me vs. me type of thing."
Richardson has shown flashes of his tremendous upside throughout his time in Indianapolis, but his struggles with accuracy and inability to protect the football have been major issues throughout the first two years of his career.
Last season, rotating between the starting role and bench duties behind Joe Flacco, Richardson completed just 47.7% of his pass attempts, the worst among any quarterback with more than 250 passes thrown. He had eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games, along with 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Now, he's up against Jones as he looks to win back the starting role, but he seems well aware that he needs to work on correcting his own flaws if he's going to maintain the job.