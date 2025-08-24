Anthony Richardson's Cool Gesture Made Riley Leonard's Day After First Career TD Pass
Colts rookie quarterback Riley Leonard made the most of his extended playing time in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals, completing 15-of-20 passes for 189 yards, which included a 59-yard touchdown pass in the first half to veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.
The touchdown pass by Leonard was the first of his professional career, and it was an absolute beauty.
Leonard spoke with the media after the team's 41–14 win to close out the preseason, and he discussed a meaningful locker room moment at halftime with fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Richardson made sure to track down the game ball from Leonard's touchdown pass late in the half, and gave it to Leonard in the locker room during the intermission.
"It didn't even cross my mind to keep the football," Leonard began. "Got back to the locker room at halftime, and Ant comes up to me and hands me the ball. I had no idea what he was doing. I was like 'Yeah, that's a nice football.' He didn't say anything, he just kept handing it back to me like three times. Then I realized what he was doing. Shoutout to him, that meant a lot to me. It's my dad's birthday, too, so I'm gonna give it to him after this."
Leonard's final audition was a good one, and now it will be in the coaching staff's hands to determine whether or not the franchise will keep the former Duke and Notre Dame star on its 53-man roster heading into the regular season.