Colts Announce Quarterback Plans for First Preseason Game
The Indianapolis Colts are set to get their first taste of preseason action on Thursday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
The Colts are one of a few teams that have an active quarterback competition going on at training camp, and all eyes will be on the position when the preseason game kicks off. Shane Steichen spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday and revealed the team's plans at quarterback for Thursday's game.
Steichen said it'd be Anthony Richardson drawing the start this week, while Daniel Jones would be in line to see the bulk of the work in their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 16.
As of now, it doesn't appear as if a true favorite to win the starting job has emerged. The team's first unofficial depth chart listed both Jones and Richardson as the starting quarterback, so there's a real chance that these preseason games will be a significant factor in the quarterback competition's outcome.
Richardson has struggled with accuracy and turnovers throughout his time in the league, but boasts ridiculous arm strength and is extremely mobile. If he can polish up his game, he has tremendous potential. He'll try to put forth a good showing on Thursday night as he looks to cement his case to be Indianapolis's QB1 in 2025.