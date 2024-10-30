Anthony Richardson Says Shane Steichen Didn't Explain Why He Was Benched for Joe Flacco
The Anthony Richardson situation in Indianapolis has captured the attention of the NFL world. The attention peaked on Wednesday, when Colts players and coaches met with media for the first time since reports emerged that Richardson was getting benched in favor of 37-year-old Joe Flacco.
To say it didn't go well would be an understatement. Head coach Shane Steichen was given the opportunity to declare Richardson the future of the franchise and instead settled for an uninspiring quote that raised questions about whether he'd even start again. Wide receiver Michael Pittman said he found out about the quarterback change via social media. Steichen refused to say whether the team was on board with the decision. All not great.
And then, the kicker. Richardson told reporters Steichen didn't even explain why he was benched for Flacco.
"He just told me that they were gonna go with Joe (Flacco) and that was that," he said. "And I just had to take in the information and just grow."
When asked if Steichen explained why, Richardson stated, "Nah, not necessarily."
That seems like a problem, and not just to soothe Richardson's undoubtedly injured ego. If Steichen can't or will not explain to his quarterback why he's getting benched, it makes everybody wonder if there's a thought-out plan in place. If not, the shadow of this decision and the process behind it looms large over the rest of this year and coming seasons.
Not exactly a banner day for the Colts organization, but one that will be forgotten quickly if the team wins games going forward. As is always the case in the NFL.