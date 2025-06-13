Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder
Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted in Miami-Dade County on a felony charge of attempted murder, according to a report from David Ovalle of The Washington Post.
The signed warrant obtained by The Post lists a charge of attempted murder with a firearm and orders $10,000 bail and house arrest for Brown until a trial can take place.
The charge levied against Brown stems from a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16 in which a shooting occurred. Officers had responded to a dispatch of shots being fired outside of the venue, and Brown was briefly detained after being involved in an altercation. He was ultimately released and no charges were initially filed.
However, the warrant that was signed in Miami-Dade on Wednesday stated that eyewitnesses in the parking lot identified Brown as the shooter. However, Brown did not have a weapon on his person when he was detained. But video footage showed Brown fighting with another man and taking a gun from a security officer. Once the gun was obtained, Brown ran back toward the man he had fought.
The victim told authorities that Brown ran toward him with a firearm and shot at him twice. The victim and Brown struggled over the weapon until authorities arrived on the scene. The victim was later treated for injuries and released from the hospital.
Brown last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career ended when he walked off the field in the middle of a game. He was released the next day by the team and has been out of the league since.