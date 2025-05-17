Former NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Detained Outside Miami Boxing Event
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was briefly detained by police outside of a celebrity boxing event early Saturday morning in Miami, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Brown's brief detainment came after gunshots were fired outside of the event. Several people were questioned after the incident, but no arrests were made, according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
Nobody was injured as a result of the gunfire.
News of Brown being briefly detained comes after video footage from outside the nightclub showed the former wide receiver getting into a fight with several individuals outside of the event.
Brown confirmed on social media that he was detained and questioned, but went home and was not arrested.
Brown has not played in the NFL since 2021, when he walked off the field in the middle of the game while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was released a couple days later and retired that offseason.