Antonio Pierce Gave Refreshing Head Coach's Take on Training Camp Trash Talk
As Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce indulges in his first training camp as head coach, he sounds more open to the idea of his team trash talking each other than some veteran coaches.
Tensions can be high on the practice field sometimes between teammates, and Pierce just sees this as a way for his players to bring out their competitive nature. He thinks it's a good way for the team to bond with one another.
"It's good, it's that competitive spirit that we're looking for," Pierce said Tuesday. "I think these guys do a really good job of just buying into what I'm asking. I just want us to compete. To me, if we're going to compete against each other like that and fight, sweat and go about it, ... We'll be a really good group and unit and team."
The Raiders haven't just been trash talking each other during training camp. Last week, Raiders rookie defensive back Trey Taylor was seen playing with a "Kermit the Frog" toy dressed like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are considered the Raiders' biggest rival.
The Raiders went 8–9 last season, finishing tied for second in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos.