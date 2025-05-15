Arizona Cardinals Become First NFL Team to Reveal Schedule Via Spotify and Apple Music
Somehow, NFL teams continue to find new and innovative ways to release their schedules for the upcoming season. This year, the Arizona Cardinals found an original way to drop their schedule—literally.
Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. wrote an original rap song about his team's regular-season schedule called "18 Bars." A full music video came to fruition, including many Cardinals players alongside Wilson (aka Rocketship), featuring the team’s the full schedule weaved in between bars.
You can view the full music video below:
You can even save the song to listen to later on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube.
NFL insiders began to tease the Cardinals had something special up their sleeve for this year's battle for the best schedule release.
“I’ll give you a team that I’m going to call right now that I think is going to be a player in this thing that we’re going to be talking about tomorrow,” Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt said on his X account Wednesday. “Watch out for the Cardinals. I might know some things, I might not know some things, I might just have a gut feeling that the Arizona Cardinals are going to hit us with a good video—maybe best video.”
The team certainly came prepared, with a schedule graphic reminiscent of a concert tour poster and a fitting new profile picture on socials.
That will be hard to top. But if NFL schedule release day has taught us anything, it's that teams will continue to try.