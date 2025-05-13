2025 NFL Schedule Release Live Tracker
What we know before Wednesday’s unveiling, including a running list of every leaked game, team schedules, dates and more.
Love it? Fantastic. Hate it? Tough. Welcome to 2025, where the NFL has turned a 272-game schedule into one of the most significant sporting events on the May calendar, when the NHL and NBA playoffs are happening, along with the Triple Crown in horse racing.
That said, we’ve learned some marquee games through the first two days of the week, including the entire international slate. And, if you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, you already know about a quarter of your team’s dates and times.
Below is the entire international schedule:
- Week 1 (Sept. 5): Chiefs at Chargers, TBD (Brazil)
- Week 4 (Sept. 28): Vikings at Steelers, 9:30 a.m. ET (Ireland)
- Week 5 (Oct. 5): Vikings at Browns, 9:30 a.m. (London)
- Week 6 (Oct. 12): Broncos at Jets, 9:30 a.m. (London)
- Week 7 (Oct. 19): Rams at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. (London)
- Week 10 (Nov. 9): Falcons at Colts, 9:30 a.m. (Berlin)
- Week 11 (Nov. 16): Commanders at Dolphins, 9:30 a.m. (Spain)
We will be updating this post as reports come out.
