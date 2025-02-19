Arrests Made Following 2024 Home Burglaries of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Other Athletes
Seven men have been arrested in connection to the 2024 burglaries of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes in Kansas City.
According to ABC News, federal prosecutors in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday charged seven members of a South American theft group who allegedly targeted the homes of both Mahomes and Kelce last year.
"According to the complaint the men were members of a South American theft group that burglarized the homes of athletes in the NFL and NBA while they were away or playing games at the time," ABC reported. "The defendants are accused of stealing valuables worth more than $2 million."
The defendants were charged with "conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property." They each face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
The FBI has also reportedly linked the same theft group to the burglaries of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, a Memphis Grizzlies player, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.