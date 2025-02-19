SI

Arrests Made Following 2024 Home Burglaries of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Other Athletes

Seven members of a South American theft group were charged on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.

Mike Kadlick

Both Kelce and Mahomes' homes were broken into last year.
Both Kelce and Mahomes' homes were broken into last year. / Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Seven men have been arrested in connection to the 2024 burglaries of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes in Kansas City.

According to ABC News, federal prosecutors in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday charged seven members of a South American theft group who allegedly targeted the homes of both Mahomes and Kelce last year.

"According to the complaint the men were members of a South American theft group that burglarized the homes of athletes in the NFL and NBA while they were away or playing games at the time," ABC reported. "The defendants are accused of stealing valuables worth more than $2 million."

The defendants were charged with "conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property." They each face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

The FBI has also reportedly linked the same theft group to the burglaries of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, a Memphis Grizzlies player, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL