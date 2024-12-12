Joe Burrow Gives Honest Statement About Home Burglary on Monday Night
Cincinnati Bengal Joe Burrow's home was burglarized Monday evening in a concerning continuation of break-ins and robberies at the homes of pro athletes.
And on Wednesday, Burrow spoke out about the incident plain and clear.
"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," the QB began.
Asked if the most frustrating part of all of this is just the amount of personal information that has been revealed, Burrow replied, "That's part of it. We live a public life and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."
Here's a clip of those comments:
Police arrived at Burrow's house Monday night to investigate a burglary, which TMZ reports was called in by SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton. The model, who said she is employed by Burrow, reportedly told police that when she showed up at the house that night, she saw that a bedroom window had been shattered and the room ransacked.
It is not clear what, if anything was taken, or if this incident is connected to robberies at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
In November, the NFL issued a security alert notifying teams that skilled criminals were targeting athletes' homes. The NBA followed suit after similar incidents involving Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis.