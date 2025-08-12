As Matthew Golden Makes a New Home in Green Bay, He Fulfills a Family Promise in Houston
The stars aligned for a special moment that became one of the signature scenes of the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. With the No. 23 pick in the draft, the host Packers selected Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, a burner whose 4.29 speed should help take the top off of opposing defenses as the young Green Bay offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love, looks to take a leap. He just so happened to be in attendance, his selection leading a jubilant reaction from the thousands of cheeseheads.
The moment was a historic one for the franchise, which so often defaults to defense or offensive line in the first round and famously hadn't taken a wide receiver at the top of its draft since 2002. Golden embraced the roar of his new home crowd, hyping up the reported 205,000 in attendance as he walked out to hug NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and departing Packers president Mark Murphy before leading a "Green Bay" chant from the stage.
The moment was a welcome surprise for James Clancy, who coached Golden at Klein Cain High School. He told the Green Bay Press Gazette that Golden has never been a "look-at-me guy" and that he was excited to see his former receiver flash his bright personality on that big stage.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated last week on behalf of real estate company RE/MAX, Golden said the years of hard work at Klein Cain, Houston and, in 2024, Texas, culminated in that special moment of release in what has become his new home.
"All the hard work that I had put in. The things that I went through. To get to that moment, it was a lot of hard work and dedication, and in that moment, it felt like all the hard work had paid off," he said.
That hard work also means security for Golden's family.
Golden experienced housing insecurity during his childhood in Houston, and in the lead-up to the draft, made clear that his first order of business after signing his rookie deal would be to buy back his grandmother's house, where Golden lived with his mother and other family members growing up. The family lost the home around 2017, his mother Alicia Blackshear told the Press Gazette. Ultimately, Golden had to call an audible after broker Nimesh Patel informed him that the property was not in great shape and would require work, opting for a new home in another neighborhood that he spent time during high school.
In a new mini-documentary released by RE/MAX about Golden's house-buying journey, he laid out just how special the moment is for him and his family.
"I can't describe the feeling—it might be a little better than getting drafted. It's a big milestone for me. Something my mom and grandma always taught me was to always give back to my people.
"Grandma's love is just different. She put in as much work as I did and she sacrificed a lot to put me in this position, so it's all I can do to give back to her."
As Golden sought to build security for his family in Houston, he is also adjusting to life in Green Bay—a vastly different town than the Texas cities where he made his mark on the gridiron. He's not concerned about the change, saying that his mind is on football (though he acknowledged having to get used to the cold), while praising the passion of the Packers fans.
The move to Wisconsin isn't one he's had to handle alone. The Packers took his Texas teammate, defensive end Barryn Sorrell, in the fourth round and added another wide receiver, TCU's Savion Williams, in the third. The two pass catchers were nearly teammates in college, as Williams hosted Golden on a recruiting trip to Fort Worth during his recruitment. Golden initially committed to the Horned Frogs before flipping and signing with Houston.
Having those friendly faces has helped in his adjustment to his new home as Golden's first NFL training camp gives way to the preseason.
"It's definitely a cool experience for all of us. We get to go through the rookie year together. Just being around guys you know, knowing you're going to have ups and downs. We all talk to each other, even when we're having a bad day, just trying to refocus and come in the next day and be ever better."
Golden is hoping to secure a significant role in an offense with a plethora of intriguing options on the outside, but one that hasn't produced a bona fide No. 1 receiver since Davante Adams was traded away in 2022. Players like Jaylen Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontavion Wicks and Christian Watson have all flashed potential, but none have been the kind of consistent performer that the Packers can lean on in big moments.
When asked whether he's faced added pressure as Green Bay's highest-drafted receiver since the Brett Favre era, and the expectations that he may eventually become the team's No. 1 target, Golden shrugged off the idea.
"It's never pressure," he told SI. "That's what outside people think, but for me, it's about coming in here, doing whatever the coaches need me to do and just taking advantage of my opportunity. I don't look at it as being a No. 1 target, I would just say it's about me coming in and doing my job. I feel like people get lost in thinking there needs to be a No. 1 receiver. We have a great room, I feel like everyone in our room can get open and do those things, so it's going to be an exciting season for us."
For his mother, it's no surprise to see Golden following through on his promises.
“When Matt decides something, that’s what he wants to do. That’s what he’s going to do,” Blackshear told the Press Gazette. “And that’s the way he’s always been.”
Before the draft, Golden decided he would buy his grandmother a new home. Mission accomplished. With his attention turning to his rookie season, however, he was less forthcoming on the personal goals that he has laid out for himself, but rest assured, he has them written in a place where he'll be reminded of them every day.
"Try and go out there and be the best player I can be. I set my goals and write them down on my mirror," Golden told SI. "Every reporter asks me this, but I tell them I'll let you know my goals after the season. But I have high expectations for myself and I'm just trying to get better each and every day. That's my goal."