Texas WR Matthew Golden Has the Most Heartwarming Plan for His First NFL Purchase
In a few short hours, Matthew Golden's life will change. The Texas wide receiver—who posted an impressive 58-catch, 987-yard, nine touchdown season and ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine—is expected to be one of the first pass catchers off the board along with Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan.
A new NFL player's first big purchase after he lands his rookie contract is a big talking point in the days after the draft. Golden won't be spending that money on himself, though, confirming during an interview with On3 that the first order of business is buying back his grandmother's home, which his family lost a few years ago.
"Definitely get my grandma a house, man," Golden said. "We lost our property a couple years ago. That's somewhere I grew up when I was younger. It would be a blessing to be able to get that back for my family. That's where they all grew up, that's where I grew up, so I always tell myself I wanted to do that, and now I'm in a position to do it, so if it's bound to happen I'm going to make it happen."
Golden, who attended Klein Cain High School in Houston before his standout college career with the Longhorns, confirmed that the family home is currently up for sale, so this is a very real possibility.
"I go back and look at it every time. ... I drive down that road, that's where I grew up at. It's actually the back street of the high school that I went to. My whole family lives on that back road. A lot of people—they started knocking stuff down, and for me man, it's always been [about] giving back to my people."
Golden is far from the only projected first-round pick that will have some real estate deals in their near future, but he knows that his big rookie contract will truly be a home.
Golden is a consensus first-round pick according to Sports Illustrated's mock drafts. Albert Breer projects him to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12, Conor Orr slots him in one pick later to the Miami Dolphins and Daniel Flick pencils his him at No. 18 to the Seattle Seahawks.