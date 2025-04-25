Ashton Jeanty's High School Team Had Awesome Reaction to Raiders Taking the Coveted RB
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The top rusher in this year's draft class didn't have to wait long to hear his name called, becoming the Raiders' first draft pick under new head coach Pete Carroll.
Jeanty's high school, Lone Star in Frisco, Texas, had a watch party where the football team cheered on their alumnus who's ready to play on Sundays. ESPN and ABC's draft broadcast panned to the watch party as the Lone Star football team went absolutely nuts for the pick. One of them even came prepared, flexing some Raiders gear front and center for the camera:
The Raiders' new stud running back played his first season of high school football in Naples, Italy, before he returned to the U.S. and attended Lone Star. Jeanty played three collegiate seasons at Boise State, where he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter last season. He rushed for 2,601 yards this year, the second-most yards in a season in NCAA history and a Mountain West record.
Now, Jeanty leads the Raiders' backfield as the team comes off a 4–13 record last season. Las Vegas will look plenty different this year, though, behind Carroll, new quarterback Geno Smith and now, Jeanty. And the NFL's newest star running back will certainly have his alma mater cheering him on.