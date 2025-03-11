Dan Orlovsky Names Surprise Team As 'Ideal' Landing Spot for Ashton Jeanty
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is expected to be the first player at his position to hear his name called at the 2025 NFL draft.
He's been linked to a handful of teams leading up to April's draft, but after some agreements were made during the NFL's legal tampering period that began Monday, there could be some other teams in the mix for the 21-year-old.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his thoughts on Jeanty's possible landing spot, indicating what team would be an ideal landing spot for the standout running back. Orlovsky floated the Pittsburgh Steelers as a strong fit for Jeanty after the team saw Najee Harris depart during the NFL's legal tampering period ahead of free agency, having agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Although the Steelers tendered an offer to Jaylen Warren, Orlovsky thinks Jeanty could serve as a suitable replacement for Harris.
The Steelers own the No. 21 pick in the draft, so it may prove difficult for them to secure Jeanty's services without trading up. The Boise State star is anticipated to be an early first-round pick, potentially off the board within the top 10 selections.
During his final season in college, Jeanty racked up 2,601 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He finished as the runner-up to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race.