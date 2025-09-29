Ashton Jeanty's Return to 'Michael Myers' Stance Fuels Career-Best Game vs. Bears
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was sensational on Sunday afternoon, rushing for 138 yards on 21 carries (6.5 YPC) and tallying three total touchdowns in the Raiders' 25-24 loss to the Bears. It was by far the 2025 first-round pick's best performance as a pro, and it may have been due to the return of his signature stance in the backfield.
While Jeanty was breaking NCAA records during his time at Boise State, he became known for his nonchalant, pre-snap stance while standing behind the quarterback—one that drew comparisons to Michael Myers from the movie Halloween. Unfortunately, Las Vegas offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and the rest of the Raiders' offensive staff steered Jeanty clear of using the stance in the NFL, saying that football is a "bent-knee game."
Through his first three games, Jeanty averaged just 49 total yards per game and 3.2 yards per rush while scoring just one touchdown. On Sunday against Chicago, however, he returned to his old ways, and put on a show.
"For us to come out of that game and run the football as well as we did..." Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said of Las Vegas's running game. "To see Ashton, you guys have all said it, 'He just needs to break one run,' well he did. And he had a great game, and he looked fantastic for us ... The ability to run the football, to have a running back that is a real threat, a running game that's a real threat, allows us so much balance. So much better chance for balance in what you present to your opponent. And that's what I've always been seeking, and I thought that was the first time it really felt like that."
And what did he think of Jeanty bringing back his old stance?
"I loved it. I loved it."