Cowboys Reverse Course on AT&T Stadium Plan for 'MNF' After Piece of Roof Falls Off
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting a Monday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2021, but already prior to kickoff, the evening got off to an unfortunate start.
Before the game, the domed roof at AT&T Stadium could be seen being opened, something that hasn't happened for a Cowboys game in over two years. Unfortunately, plans to play the game under the night sky in Arlington were foiled after a metal sheet fell off the roof, forcing the stadium to close the dome back up.
The last time Dallas played in front of its home crowd without a roof over its head was back in October of 2022, during a game against the Chicago Bears. With clear skies projected all evening in Arlington, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had decided to open up the retractable roof for the game, though the team was forced to reverse course in that regard.
Of course, AT&T Stadium has been subject to some fair criticism of late, and this latest mishap won't quell that. The domed stadium doesn't have curtains installed when the Cowboys play their games, which led to some issues in which the glare impacted players' ability to see the ball. Jones made clear he did not intend to apply curtains, despite star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb saying he'd be in favor of it.
The Cowboys have still yet to secure a single win at home in 2024, a streak they'll hope to snap against their in-state rivals on Monday night. At 3–6 and with Dak Prescott shelved due to a hamstring injury, Dallas enters play as a significant underdog against the Texans.