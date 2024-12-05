SI

Azeez Al-Shaair Embraces 'Villain' Role in Social Media Post After Suspension Upheld

The Texans linebacker was suspended for three games after a questionable hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Mike Kadlick

Al-Shaair was suspended for three games for a hit on Trevor Lawrence.
The NFL officially upheld the three-game suspension of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Wednesday afternoon—the result of a hit on Jaguars Trevor Lawrence this past Sunday that not only concussed the quarterback, but landed him on injured reserve.

Following the news that he'll officially be away from the team for their next three games, Al-Shaair took to X (formerly Twitter) with a message:

"IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN! SEE YOU SOON…"

He posted the same message to his Instagram:

Al-Shaair apologized to Lawrence for the hit on social media earlier this week, saying that he, "genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late. ... To Trevor i genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening." The linebacker has history of dirty plays, which sparked not only the suspension, but a damning statement from the NFL to go along with it.

After a failed appeal process on Wednesday, the 27-year-old will now miss three important AFC matchups versus the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

