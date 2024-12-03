NFL Exec Gives Damning Statement Alongside Al-Shaair Suspension for 'Troubling' Play
The NFL on Tuesday announced it has suspended Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair three games for a dirty hit that injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during Houston's 23-20 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the suspension.
NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan said the following in a statement.
"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL. Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."
The hit occurred with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter when Lawrence, on a 2nd-and-seven play, scrambled and as he was sliding to the turf, took a forceful hit to the head from Al-Shaair. Lawrence's head then slammed into the turf, and the Jaguars QB seemingly was in the fencing position, the body's involuntary response to a brain injury.
Lawrence remained on the turf before he was carted off and quickly ruled out with a concussion. Meanwhile, Al-Shaair's hit ignited a brawl on the field just a few yards away from where the QB lay, as Lawrence's teammates came to his defense and confronted the Texans linebacker. Al-Shaair was then ejected from the game for the hit after officials restored order.
Lawrence took to social media later Sunday to post a message to fans, saying he was feeling better. Al-Shaair also took to social media and issued an apology to Lawrence and the Jaguars.
Multiple Jaguars players, including tight end Evan Engram, called the hit "dirty." Somewhat interestingly, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans seemed to place some of the blame for the hit on Lawrence while speaking to reporters on Monday.
Ultimately, the league's opinion bears the most weight, and Al-Shaair's apparent troubling history of physical play did not help him in this case.
A six-year NFL veteran, Al-Shaair will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster following their Week 17 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. He may also appeal the suspension, according to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.