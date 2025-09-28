Azeez Al-Shaair Got Away With Another Ugly Cheap Shot With Dirty Hit on Cam Ward
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has become known for some dirty play during his career, and he added another brutal hit to his résumé during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward scrambled out of the pocket and was able to throw a pass down field. Moments after getting rid of the ball, Al-Shaair whacked Ward in the head with both hands, which sent the quarterback to the ground.
Al-Shaair was suspended for three games last season for his ugly hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. He then returned and somehow got away with another dirty hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert in a playoff loss to Los Angeles.
This one from Sunday somehow didn't get flagged by the refs:
