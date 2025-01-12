Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Got Away With Another Dirty Move Against Chargers
The Houston Texans were able to blow out the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12, on Saturday to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. While the Texans' defense was electric all night, picking off Justin Herbert four times, one play from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair got the most attention as he was seen punching Chargers WR Ladd McConkey in the side of the helmet after a catch.
Al-Shaair was suspended earlier this season for three games for his vicious hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a play that Lawrence suffered a concussion on. That hit led to some of his old questionable plays being brought back to light by fans.
On this play against the Chargers, some could argue Al-Shaair was trying to punch the ball out of McConkey's hands but it came well after the wide receiver was brought to the ground.
Not a great look for the linebacker, who wasn't flagged on the play.
The Texans, meanwhile, will have to wait to see who wins the Broncos-Bills game on Sunday to find out who their opponent is next week.