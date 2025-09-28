SI

Baker Mayfield Had Angry Five-Word Message About Bucs After Loss to Eagles

Baker Mayfield was not happy about the Bucs getting off to a slow start once again in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
The Buccaneers got off to a slow start Sunday against the Eagles and were unable to do enough down the stretch to pull off what would have been a fourth straight nail-biter of a win to start the season as they instead lost at home to Jalen Hurts and the defending Super Bowl champions, 31-25.

Baker Mayfield was understandably upset by his team's early struggles against the Eagles, which saw them trailing 24-6 at halftime.

Mayfield, who threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, sounded off on his team and sent a blunt message to them during his postgame press conference.

"It should piss us off," he said of the slow starts.

Here are his full comments:

"This group is too damn good to start slow, and until we take accountability to that, it should piss us off," Mayfield said. "Even though it's Week 4, this should piss us off. We've talked about starting fast and playing better ball, and we did not do that today."

The Bucs are now 3-1 and sit atop the NFC South standings. Up next will be a tough road game in Seattle next Sunday. The Bucs better avoid a slow start in that one, or they could find themselves losing another tough game.

