Buccaneers Make Unique NFL History With Third Straight Clutch Win to Open Season
The Buccaneers moved to 3-0 on the season on Sunday by way of a torrid back-and-forth contest with the Jets that ended with a Chase McLaughlin field goal as time expired to secure Tampa Bay's 29-27 win. While the Bucs are probably frustrated a last-second field goal was required—they were up 20-6 at halftime—a win is a win in the NFL. Whether by a blowout or a miracle, the Bucs aimed to exit Week 3 still undefeated and they did.
They also made fun and unique NFL history in the process. In winning a third consecutive nail-biter, the Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to win three games thanks to a go-ahead score in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
It's largely thanks to Baker Mayfield, too. In Week 1, the Bucs squeezed by the Falcons by way of a Mayfield touchdown toss to Emeka Egbuka with just less than a minute to go; the Falcons would miss the game-tying field goal with one second left to secure Tampa Bay's win. In Week 2, Mayfield led his team to a go-ahead touchdown against the Texans and left only six seconds on the clock for Houston to respond. Then, finally, Mayfield shook off the Jets shockingly blocking a field goal and scoring to take the lead with less than two minutes to go. He marched the Bucs into field goal range and that was that.
It's a particular stat but certainly a difficult benchmark to hit. And it is reflective of how exciting Tampa Bay has been to open the year. Mayfield has long boasted the clutch gene but this is taking it to a new level even by his standards.
It also probably isn't the most encouraging fact to hear for the Buccaneers. They are 3-0, yes, but under circumstances literally never before seen in the long history of the NFL. Better to be lucky than good, as the old saying goes, but Tampa Bay would undoubtedly prefer to just be good going forward.
What a show for football fans, though. The Bucs are exciting if anything. Their next contest against the Seahawks in Seattle seems likely to provide similar levels of entertainment.