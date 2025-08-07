Baker Mayfield Had Funny Reaction About Getting Involved in Bucs-Titans Practice Scuffle
A few scuffles broke out between the Buccaneers and Titans during their joint practice on Thursday, including one skirmish that saw nearly all members of both teams come onto the field.
Several stars were involved in the scuffles, including Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who came out with his cane as he rehabs from arthroscopic knee surgery that will likely cause him to miss the start of the season. His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was not a fan of Wirfs's involvement.
“He needs to stay his a— on the sideline with those crutches," Mayfield told reporters.
Mayfield otherwise said of the skirmish, "It's gonna happen and our group's not gonna back down. You've got guys shoving people late in the back, we're not gonna back down. We're not gonna start it because we're not stupid, but we'll finish it. ... I was in the middle of it. It was fun."
Mayfield wasn't the only quarterback to get involved in one of the scuffles. Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw a football at a Buccaneers defender during a skirmish. He acknowledged after practice, “I had a target, I was trying to hit one of those boys in a red jersey.”
"It was good. That's what football comes to," Ward continued. "We dapped it up right after practice, it ain't no big deal. I'm excited, the team they all got their back and they're gonna have mine. We might have another skirmish, but I know we're gonna be together."