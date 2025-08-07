SI

Baker Mayfield Had Funny Reaction About Getting Involved in Bucs-Titans Practice Scuffle

Baker Mayfield and Cam Ward weighed in after the Buccaneers and Titans got into it during practice.

Eva Geitheim

Multiple scuffles broke out between the Titans and Buccaneers during practice on Thursday.
Multiple scuffles broke out between the Titans and Buccaneers during practice on Thursday. / Logan B. Robinson
In this story:

A few scuffles broke out between the Buccaneers and Titans during their joint practice on Thursday, including one skirmish that saw nearly all members of both teams come onto the field.

Several stars were involved in the scuffles, including Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who came out with his cane as he rehabs from arthroscopic knee surgery that will likely cause him to miss the start of the season. His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was not a fan of Wirfs's involvement.

“He needs to stay his a— on the sideline with those crutches," Mayfield told reporters.

Mayfield otherwise said of the skirmish, "It's gonna happen and our group's not gonna back down. You've got guys shoving people late in the back, we're not gonna back down. We're not gonna start it because we're not stupid, but we'll finish it. ... I was in the middle of it. It was fun."

Mayfield wasn't the only quarterback to get involved in one of the scuffles. Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw a football at a Buccaneers defender during a skirmish. He acknowledged after practice, “I had a target, I was trying to hit one of those boys in a red jersey.”

"It was good. That's what football comes to," Ward continued. "We dapped it up right after practice, it ain't no big deal. I'm excited, the team they all got their back and they're gonna have mine. We might have another skirmish, but I know we're gonna be together."

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL