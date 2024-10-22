Baker Mayfield Got Emotional Discussing Chris Godwin's Devastating Leg Injury
Baker Mayfield sounds absolutely devastated for his teammate.
On Monday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered an ugly lower leg injury that was so bad ESPN refused to air a replay of it. Godwin was injured in the final minute of the fourth quarter when he caught a pass from Mayfield and had his leg bent backwards under Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.
After the game, Mayfield was emotional when discussing the injury.
The Buccaneers quarterback said, "It absolutely sucks. Yeah it sucks for our team but Chris deserves better than that. He's an unbelievable guy, unbelievable teammate. Obviously you guys have seen he's been playing extraordinary this year ... I've got a heavy heart right now."
Mayfield continued, "It's never something you want to see to any of your guys ... I don't know what we're going to do but, gonna have some guys step up but, yeah, thoughts and prayers with Chris."
Godwin is a huge part of Tampa Bay's offense. He entered the game leading the team with 43 receptions for 511 yards and five touchdowns. In Monday's 41–31 loss to Baltimore he added seven catches for 65 yards.
It's a massive loss for the Buccaneers.