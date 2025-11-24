Baker Mayfield Injury: Todd Bowles Provides Update on Buccaneers QB’s Shoulder
Baker Mayfield was sidelined for the second half of the Buccaneers’ lopsided loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football after suffering a shoulder injury on the final play of the first half. Mayfield was seen with a sling on his arm while on the sideline and was replaced under center by Teddy Bridgewater.
After the game, coach Todd Bowles provided an update on Mayfield’s status. He indicated that initial testing indicated the Buccaneers quarterback suffered a sprained left shoulder. The team will send him in for an MRI on Monday in order to get a better scope of the injury.
Of course, Buccaneers fans will be waiting for a more concrete updated with bated breath. Mayfield looked to be in significant pain when he exited the game, though, somewhat fortunately, the injury was sustained to his left, non-throwing shoulder.
Prior to his exit, he’d thrown for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It was his first multi-interception game of the season. Mayfield has been playing at an MVP level throughout the season, and the team will be relying on him to be healthy and active as it attempts to make a playoff push.
Sunday’s loss saw Tampa Bay drop to 6–5 on the season. They’re currently tied with the Panthers in the NFC South, though Carolina could overtake them Monday when it faces the 49ers.
The Buccaneers’ next game is slated for Sunday, Nov. 30 against the Saints.