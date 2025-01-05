Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans Break Down Meaning of Evans Tying Jerry Rice's Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been practically automatic when it comes to recording 1,000-yard seasons throughout his career, but it took until the final minute of the 2024 season for Evans to reach the 1,000-yard mark.
After missing three games earlier in the year because of a hamstring injury, Evans' 1,000-yard streak was in jeopardy. Evans came into the last game of the regular season needing 85 yards to secure his 11th 1,000-yard season, which would tie Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history. When the Buccaneers scored with under two minutes remaining to take an eight-point lead, they realized they might not get the ball back for Evans to get the final five yards he needed to break 1,000 yards.
Thankfully, Tampa Bay did get the ball back. On their final possession, with the victory and NFC South already secured, the Buccaneers had one goal in mind—get Evans over 1,000 yards. Baker Mayfield quickly connected with Evans on a nine-yard pass, putting Evans at 1,004 yards on the season.
"I can't pass up history," Evans told the media after the game. "I'm happy that they had me go out there and get that because it's hard to do for 11 straight years and to be tied with the greatest receiver of all time means a lot to me."
"He deserves that," Mayfield said after the game. "This guys means so much to the community, this team, the organization, for years. For him to be able to reach that feat 11 years in a row and tie Jerry Rice is unbelievable."
Evans is the first player in NFL history to begin his career with more than six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and is now one of just two players to ever record 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. To top it off, reaching 1,000 yards earned Evans a $3.5 million incentive.