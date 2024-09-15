Baker Mayfield Roasted Himself After Career-Long Touchdown Run
Baker Mayfield was excellent on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 2-0 with a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions. But he had some criticism for himself after game.
Mayfield was 12 of 19 for 185 yards, with one touchdown and an interception, but also added some yards on the ground. He rushed five times for 34 yards and a touchdown. That score came on an 11-yard run with 34 seconds left in the third quarter that ultimately propelled the Bucs to victory.
After the game, a reporter informed Mayfield that his 11-yard touchdown scamper was the longest run for a touchdown of his career. The 29-year-old said, "Was it really? Eleven yards? That's so sad."
Mayfield is clearly having fun at his own expense here, but it is crazy he has never had a longer touchdown run.
Today's rush for a score came right after another 11-yard run, so he went 22 yards in two plays for a what turned out to be the game-winning score.