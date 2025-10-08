Baker Mayfield Gave Thoughtful Quote After Trash-Talking Exchange With Seahawks Fan
Baker Mayfield's competitive fire showed itself again during the Buccaneers' win over the Seahawks on Sunday—and not just on the field.
Prior to the game in Seattle, a Seahawks fan started heckling Mayfield before they took the field, and the quarterback made sure to dish the trash-talk right back. Mayfield went on to complete 29-of-33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns and lead his team to a win in what was a back-and-forth battle. After leading his team victory, Mayfield returned to that fan chirping at him pregame to get the last laugh.
On Wednesday, Mayfield said that getting the last word in on the rival fan was "pretty fun." When asked by a reporter if he needs to be "pissed off" to play better, Mayfield initially joked, "What are you saying?"
Between game-winning drives, firing back at a Seahawks fan or standing up to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Mayfield's attitude has added a flare to his game and driven his teammates to rally around him even more. He's well aware though that this part of him wasn't always accepted, particularly before he found success with the Buccaneers.
"I told you guys I try and not get too high, not too low," Mayfield told reporters. "Early on in my career it's looked as ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same s--- different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just gotta be yourself, and I’ve always been like that."
Mayfield noted that he has matured over the years in different ways and gets less caught up in small things that don't matter, but he is still the same person at his core.
The Buccaneers are certainly glad he is, as Mayfield has led Tampa Bay to two straight playoff appearances and is off to a 4–1 start this year. That fire has kept the Buccaneers competitive since Tom Brady's retirement, and has them looking like strong contenders a quarter way through the 2025 season.