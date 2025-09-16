Football Fans Loved Baker Mayfield Talking Trash After Appearing to Roll His Ankle
Baker Mayfield refuses to duck any smoke—even when he gets shaken up on a play.
Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a thrilling 20-19 victory over the Texans on Monday Night Football thanks to a clutch 15-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 that kept Tampa Bay alive. The 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive he led was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run from Rachaad White with six seconds left to win the game.
A signature Mayfield moment came earlier in the fourth quarter where he scrambled for 16 yards on third-and-10 and got up slowly. He was brought down from behind and looked like he may have twisted his ankle on the run for a first down, but he forgot about that quickly when he heard Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in his ear. Mayfield grabbed his leg as Gardner-Johnson stood over him, which prompted him to pop right up and exchange some words.
Apparently trash talk is Baker's best antidote:
And the football world absolutely loved the latest fiery moment from Mayfield:
"He got the dub," Gardner-Johnson said of the chatter between the two after the game via Landry Locker. "He made that great play, great competitor, he won the game for his team. Congrats to him and onto the next."
Mayfield had a bit more to say about their competition during the game with a slight shot in his postgame press conference.
"Yeah, me and my buddy Chauncey in the open field," he said after the game with a shake of the head and an eye roll after mentioning Gardner-Johnson.
The two do have a bit of history. As a member of the Lions, Gardner-Johnson picked off Mayfield in the playoffs two seasons ago and flipped the ball back to him after running out of bounds. Baker surely didn't appreciate that.
They won't see each other again this season, but next time they do meet on the field, you can expect all the smoke.