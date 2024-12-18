Barry Sanders Sent Signed Jersey With Heartwarming Message to Eagles' Saquon Barkley
Hall of Fame former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is wearing his role as an elder statesman well.
First, back on Dec. 6, Sanders heaped praise on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty amid his chase for FBS's single-season rushing record—which the former Oklahoma State running back set with 2,628 yards in 1988.
Then, according to a Tuesday Instagram story, Sanders took time to send a signed jersey to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
“To Saquon. I love the fact that you showed everyone how valuable you really are," Sanders wrote on the jersey.
Barkley, 27, leads the league with 1,688 rushing yards and 120.6 yards per game this season.
His dramatic return to form follows a tumultuous exit from the New York Giants, with whom he spent the first six seasons of his career. Barkley said after signing with the Eagles that the Giants demanded he prove his worth in contract negotiations.
As the backbone of a 12-2 team, it seems safe to say that Barkley has proven his worth several times over.