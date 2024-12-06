Barry Sanders Shares Classy Message With Ashton Jeanty As He Nears Rushing Record
A running back with a different temperament than former Oklahoma State superstar Barry Sanders might rue the thought of losing college football's single-season yardage record.
However, stewing has never figured prominently into Sanders's public persona, and thus Sanders welcomed early Friday morning Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's highly public pursuit of 2,628.
"Hey Ashton Jeanty—wishing you luck tonight," Sanders wrote on social media in advance of the No. 10 Broncos' Mountain West championship showdown with No. 19 UNLV. "My fans can gripe, but records are made to be broken & I am rooting for you. I love seeing all these NFL and NCAA RBs showing the value of the position. #RunTheRock."
Jeanty has racked up 2,288 yards in 12 games this year—fifth in major-college history behind Sanders, Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon in 2014, UCF running back Kevin Smith in 2007, and USC running back Marcus Allen in 1981.
Sanders's hallowed mark, remarkably, does not include a 222-yard outing in the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Wyoming. All told, the Wichita native rushed for an astounding 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground in just 12 games in '88.