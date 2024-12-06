SI

Barry Sanders Shares Classy Message With Ashton Jeanty As He Nears Rushing Record

The ex-Oklahoma State running back is taking the Boise State star's big 2024 in stride.

Patrick Andres

Barry Sanders during No. 10 Oklahoma State's 63–42 loss to No. 7 Nebraska on Oct. 15, 1988.
Barry Sanders during No. 10 Oklahoma State's 63–42 loss to No. 7 Nebraska on Oct. 15, 1988. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

A running back with a different temperament than former Oklahoma State superstar Barry Sanders might rue the thought of losing college football's single-season yardage record.

However, stewing has never figured prominently into Sanders's public persona, and thus Sanders welcomed early Friday morning Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's highly public pursuit of 2,628.

"Hey Ashton Jeanty—wishing you luck tonight," Sanders wrote on social media in advance of the No. 10 Broncos' Mountain West championship showdown with No. 19 UNLV. "My fans can gripe, but records are made to be broken & I am rooting for you. I love seeing all these NFL and NCAA RBs showing the value of the position. #RunTheRock."

Jeanty has racked up 2,288 yards in 12 games this year—fifth in major-college history behind Sanders, Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon in 2014, UCF running back Kevin Smith in 2007, and USC running back Marcus Allen in 1981.

Sanders's hallowed mark, remarkably, does not include a 222-yard outing in the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Wyoming. All told, the Wichita native rushed for an astounding 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground in just 12 games in '88.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football