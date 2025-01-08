Bears Aim to Interview Former Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll for Head Coaching Vacancy
The Chicago Bears' long list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy just got one name longer. Now, Pete Carroll joins the party.
ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bears plan to interview Carroll for their open head coaching job on Thursday. Carroll and the Seahawks mutually agreed to part ways after the team just missed out on the playoffs last season. He stuck in Seattle with the team as an adviser, but now may be interested in a return to the sidelines.
Chicago requested to interview both Detroit Lions' coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. The Bears also put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy, which Dallas reportedly shut down according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Carroll, 73, brings his extensive amount of coaching experience into the mix for Chicago's open job. With the Seahawks, he posted a 137-89-1 record all-time and won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. Carroll's Seattle team would return to the Super Bowl the following season but fall short to the New England Patriots.
After a season away from coaching, Carroll is drawing interest in the Windy City in a potential coaching swan song.