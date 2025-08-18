Bears’ Ben Johnson Had Honest Answer About ‘Challenge’ That Caleb Williams Now Faces
Caleb Williams made his 2025 preseason debut on Sunday night and the Bears quarterback wasted no time firing up fans by leading Chicago's offense to a touchdown on its first possession in what turned out to be a very easy win over the Bills.
Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, connected on a few big passes on the drive and finished it off with a 36-yard touchdown strike to Olamide Zaccheau.
After the game Williams's new head coach, Ben Johnson, spoke highly about the QB's play against the Bills and explained what he must do moving forward after having some struggles in training camp.
"Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and one step back and that's really been the story of his training camp," Johnson said to reporters. "He and I have been really open and honest about that as we've gone through. He's had some really good practices, and he's had a couple where it's like, 'That isn't good enough, bud.' I thought really the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he's stacked up good days in a row right now. The challenge is going to be to keep pushing in that direction."
Williams completed 6 of 10 passes Sunday night for 107 yards and a touchdown. Johnson liked what he saw from him in the first drive in which he completed three key passes in a row.
“Caleb made a couple big-time throws, in my opinion, to keep that drive going, and some explosive plays there, so it was good — it was good to see,” Johnson said.
The Bears close out the preseason this Friday night when they play the Chiefs in Kansas City. Then the real games begin on Sept. 8 when Chicago hosts Minnesota on Monday Night Football where a national TV audience will get to see if Williams is up for the challenge or not.