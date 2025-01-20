Bears Fans Are So Fired Up With Team Hiring Ben Johnson As Head Coach
Chicago Bears fans have a reason for optimism about the future of the franchise after reports indicated the team will hire former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the franchise's new head coach.
Of course, the development of Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft, is crucial for the Bears going forward, and Johnson may be the best possible coach to maximize Williams's potential. Some exciting trick plays could be in the cards for Chicago in 2025, and the combination of Williams's strong arm and Johnson's creative play calling has the fan base fired up.
It's a hire that Bears fans have been coveting ever since Matt Eberflus was fired back in November, and the fan base was elated after the deal reached its final stages. Social media erupted with excited Bears fans celebrating the statement hire.
It's a new dawn in Chicago.