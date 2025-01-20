Bears Finalizing Deal to Hire Lions OC Ben Johnson as Next Head Coach
The Chicago Bears have found their next head coach.
According to multiple reports, the Bears are hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to take the reins in Chicago.
Johnson will become the Bears' 19th coach in franchise history, and he'll be tasked with getting the team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
An offensive guru, Johnson was one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates in the current cycle. He had interest from several teams, most notably the Las Vegas Raiders and the Bears. Now, he heads to Chicago where he'll help aid the development of Caleb Williams, the franchise's No. 1 pick in 2024, as he enters his second season as a pro.
Johnson had been the Lions' offensive coordinator since 2022. Detroit's offense has ranked in the top five in scoring in each year throughout his tenure with the team.
Dan Campbell addressed the possibility of losing both Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during this coaching cycle. Now, Johnson departs for a division rival, meaning he'll be matched up against his former team twice per year.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson has been working to assemble a coaching staff in Chicago. Early on, the leading candidate to take over as the Bears new defensive coordinator is former New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen.