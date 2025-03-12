SI

Bears Fans Loved New Signing's Explanation for Telling Packers' Jordan Love to 'Pipe Down'

Ryan Phillips

Grady Jarrett at his introductory press conference with the Chicago Bears.
Grady Jarrett isn't shying away from a viral moment against one of his new rivals.

After Jarrett signed with the Chicago Bears this week, a clip of him mic'd up and talking trash to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love resurfaced. In the clip, the veteran defensive lineman tells Love to "pipe down."

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Jarrett was asked about the interaction and laughed.

"When you playing ball man, you cross them lines, you gotta be able to go in that dark place, you know," Jarrett said. "Sometimes what happens in that dark place, it get a little crazy."

Bears fans seemed to love Jarrett's attitude.

He's already going after the Packers and their quarterback? Yeah, he'll fit right in.

Jarrett signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bears after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

