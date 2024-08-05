Bears' Jaylon Johnson Took Shot at Aaron Rodgers Over NFL Top 100 List Snub
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, simply could not believe that Aaron Rodgers, who played four snaps for the New York Jets before tearing his Achilles last season, made the NFL's Top 100 list over him.
Speaking to reporters from the Bears' training camp site at PNC Center at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Sunday, Johnson didn't hold back, saying that his omission from the list is "bull****."
"It's bull****," Johnson said, shaking his head. "There ain't no way. I don't know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not a top 100 guy? I could have been 101, I guess. Aaron Rodgers didn't even play this season and he was voted."
"Everybody makes mistakes, it ain't just the media that do it. The players, clearly, if they voted for it, they made some god**** mistakes but it is what it is. Any day I know the truth and it's ok."
"I got some more for them."
Johnson, selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, recording 36 combined tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He was the highest-graded cornerback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Rodgers was voted 92nd, despite suffering a season-ending injury just moments into his debut with the Jets. There could be some residual bitterness from the Bears' rivalry with the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers, who went 24-5 against Chicago during his tenure with Green Bay, playing into Johnson's feelings about the list.
Whatever the reason, Johnson told reporters that the "disrespectful" snub will "100%" motivate him in 2024.
Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with Chicago back in March. He and the Bears will open the '24 season at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.