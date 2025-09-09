Bears Last-Ditch Drive Got Off to a Hilariously Bad Start in Loss to Vikings
The Bears entered the fourth quarter with a 17-6 lead over the Vikings on Monday Night Football. They ended up losing 27-24, as J.J. McCarthy did something that no quarterback has done since Steve Young.
The Bears had one last, very slim chance to win the game after they forced a punt with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Their chances got even slimmer when the offense took the field with nine seconds remaining and snapped the ball with zero seconds remaining on the play clock.
The ball hit D.J. Moore, who was still in motion, and bounced on the ground.
Moore picked it up and ran out of bounds as a flag was thrown for an illegal shift, meaning the Bears lost four seconds off the clock and lost five yards—and the result of the play was actually not that bad all things considered! They still got to run another play, which failed as boos rained down on them, but at least they didn't commit any penalties.
What a start to another season in Chicago.