Bears Players Just As Confused As the Rest of Us Over Late-Game Decisions at Lions
Traditionally, Thanksgiving provides the NFL with its largest regular-season television audiences. That's bad news for the Chicago Bears, who bungled their game against the Detroit Lions Thursday in downright cinematic fashion.
The Bears—who had possession with the ball on the Lions' 25-yard line with 46 seconds left at one point—allowed nearly 30 seconds to run off the clock in the final minute without calling a timeout. The result: a desperation heave by quarterback Caleb Williams that didn't need to happen, an incompletion, and Detroit's 11th win of the season.
If Chicago coach Matt Eberflus had some great wisdom underlying his decision, he must not have revealed it to his players. Defensive back Kyler Gordon and wide receiver D.J. Moore both appeared befuddled at their lockers after the game.
"Next question. No comment," Gordon said via Marquee Sports Network with a rueful chuckle when asked for a specific reason why the Bears were losing so many close games.
"Like I said, I don't know why we didn't call a timeout," Moore told reporters via Marquee Sports Network.
Williams was diplomatic in his postgame press conference when asked whether calling a timeout in that situation was "above his paygrade."
"In that situation, I’m living with the call and letting coaches make that decision," he said via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "Maybe in the later years (of my career I would call it), right now I get the call and I’m trying to lead my team to a win."
Chicago is scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers next on Dec. 8.