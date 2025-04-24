Bears Reportedly Trying to Move Up to Draft Ashton Jeanty
Some NFL teams are reportedly attempting to move up just hours before the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, including the Chicago Bears, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
The Bears currently hold the No. 10 spot on Thursday night. But, according to Russini, other teams believe Chicago is interested in drafting Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty, who is projected to be taken at No. 5 by the Jacksonville Jaguars or No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bears, according to Russini, are actively making calls to move up.
It's unknown which position the Bears are trying to trade up to, but the Cleveland Browns are reportedly taking calls about the No. 2 pick. It's possible the Bears could be one of those teams trying to get to that second spot in an attempt to claim Jeanty.
The Raiders have been the most outward about drafting Jeanty this offseason, and the Jaguars have recently been involved in the conversation. There was also a report this week stating that the Denver Broncos, who hold the No. 20 pick, could trade up in hopes of getting Jeanty on their squad.
Jeanty is a heavily sought after draft prospect, to say the least.