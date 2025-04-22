Ashton Jeanty Watch: Broncos Could Target Star RB in Draft Trade-Up
As we inch towards Thursday night, it's worth noting that this is the closest we've gotten to the start of the NFL draft without a trade involving a first-round pick. Though this certainly could—and likely will—change.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, both the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos are exploring potential trade-ups in the first round, with Denver targeting one of the class's top players.
"Until yesterday (see my note on the Texans...), the Denver Broncos were the only team I could find that was actively exploring a trade up," Breer wrote in his latest draft rumblings column. "If the Broncos move up, it would likely be for an elite skill player such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and Jeanty is one player I have circled as a trade-up target in a class that doesn’t have many of those."
Jeanty, the 5'8½," 211-pound running back out of Boise State, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after tallying 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries (7.0 yards YPC). He is widely considered to be among the top prospects in the 2025 class—and the consensus top RB.
If Denver were to pounce and ultimately select Jeanty, he would immediately become the lead back in a room consisting of Tyler Badie, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Blake Watson.
The Broncos currently own the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.