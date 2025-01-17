Bears Reportedly Rolled Out the Red Carpet for Mike McCarthy
The Chicago Bears interviewed former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for their open head-coaching job on Wednesday. He was the second person to interview for the job after former Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera interviewed with the team on Sunday.
Before McCarthy even arrived at the interview, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported that his interview was different because the team had flown him using "private accommodations" which was a "departure from previous team protocol."
Now that the interview is in the books, more details have come out with The Athletic's Adam Jahns posting on X that McCarthy "stayed late and overnight and then went home earlier today."
This is quite the departure from Dallas, where the team wouldn't even grant McCarthy the right to interview with the Bears last week. Now he's getting special travel perks and spending the night.
It sure sounds like the Bears want to lock him down, but with the New Orleans Saints reportedly looking to interview McCarthy, they better make their move soon.