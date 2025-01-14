Mike McCarthy Sets First Head Coaching Interview After Cowboys Exit
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has set his first head coaching interview since agreeing to part ways with his bosses down South—and the location of said interview should not surprise you.
McCarthy will be speaking with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. The coach has interest from "multiple teams," Pelissero added, but the Bears, whom McCarthy has defeated a whopping 19 times, "get the first crack."
Prior to the pair's split, the Cowboys notably blocked McCarthy from interviewing with the Bears, a decision that later led to ridicule when McCarthy was essentially let go. Fellow NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport adds that the coach is also expected to speak with the New Orleans Saints early next week, though a firm date is not yet established.
Though the 2024-25 season was not a winning one, McCarthy leaves Dallas with an overall 49-35 record across his five years at the helm. That said, he only has one Cowboys playoff win under his belt, and postseason success is what the team was after at the time of his hiring.