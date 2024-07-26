Bears Rookie Rome Odunze Draws Major Praise From Teammate Keenan Allen
The Chicago Bears rookie class is already turning heads at training camp. No. 1 pick Caleb Williams has strung together a few highlights with his impressive passing abilities, and No. 9 selection Rome Odunze has been equally rousing.
After Friday's training camp session, new Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen had some eye-opening praise for Odunze.
Allen, who is in his first year in Chicago after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers during the offseason, has plenty of experience serving as a team's top receiving option. He said Friday that Odunze looks like a No. 1 option in the making.
"[Rome Odunze] is everything you're looking for in a number one wide receiver," said Allen via Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports.
During his senior season at Washington, Odunze racked up 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 92 receptions. He and Williams are hoping to develop an instant connection during their rookie campaigns, and the veteran presence of Allen should be a benefit for the 22-year-old as he continues to develop.
While Allen may be considered the team's top receiving threat in 2024 along with DJ Moore, he made clear that he feels Odunze is oozing with potential and is every bit the makings of an elite NFL wide receiver.