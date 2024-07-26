Caleb Williams's Perfect Off-Balance Throw at Bears Camp Has NFL World Buzzing
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams already has an impressive highlight on his resume at his first NFL training camp.
During a drill Thursday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Williams scrambled to his left and, while throwing across his body, heaved a pass toward Keenan Allen on the sidelines. Allen caught it and tapped two feet inbounds to complete the catch.
Williams also connected with Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. on a nice back-shoulder throw later in practice.
Williams, selected by Chicago with the top pick in the 2024 draft, is expected to be the Bears' starter under center in Week 1. He'll be surrounded by plenty of talent on Chicago's offense with Allen, DJ Moore and fellow first-round pick Rome Odunze as his top three targets in the passing game and D'Andre Swift leading the rushing attack.
The Bears certainly hope Williams is the answer in their never-ending search for a franchise quarterback. Through 105 seasons, the Bears have never had a quarterback throw for more than 3,900 yards or 30 touchdowns in a single year. For context, 12 quarterbacks threw for over 3,900 yards and four tossed more than 30 touchdowns just last season across the NFL.
The NFL world was impressed with Williams's throw to Allen on Thursday:
Williams will get his first chance to showcase his talent when the Bears open their four-game preseason schedule Aug. 1 against the Houston Texans at the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.