Bears Rookie WR Luther Burden Explained Hilarious Reason Behind His New Jersey Number

No. 87 isn't that bad—is it?

Blake Silverman

Chicago Bears wide receiver Burden III warms up during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Burden III warms up during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
While Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III went through rookie minicamp, it's safe to say he didn't love the number on his practice jersey.

The Missouri product wore No. 3 for the Tigers, but jumped all the way up to No. 87 with the Bears. And when he was asked how he landed on No. 87, he couldn't help but laugh.

"I mean, all the good numbers are gone, so," Burden said to reporters Friday through some laughs.

The Bears drafted Burden in the second round with the 39th pick. After he fell out of the 2025 NFL draft's first round, he decided to use the situation as motivation and worked out at midnight. Then, he was drafted early the next night. He played three seasons at Missouri, recording 2,263 total receiving yards along with 21 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Burden, the No. 3 he wore in college is retired by the Bears for the legendary Bronko Nagurski.

But the new target for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams gets to forge his own path. Even though No. 87 wasn't Burden's first choice, he kept a good spirit about it. And he can always change the number once the opportunity arises.

