Missouri's Luther Burden III Works Out at Midnight After Falling Out of First Round
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is moving on after not being selected in the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft. In fact, instead of sulking about it, he's just going back to work.
The 21-year-old posted the following photo at the conclusion of the night—timestamped 12:52 a.m.—with practice equipment at Missouri's facility.
"Ima show dey ahh," he captioned the picture for his Instagram story.
The grind never stops.
Heading into Day 2 of the draft, Burden is considered the top wide receiver available according to Sports Illustrated. Four wide receivers in Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden were selected ahead of him on Day 1.
A two-time first-team All-SEC team member during his career with the Tigers, Burden's best season came in 2023 when he hauled in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. His 6'0", 206-pound frame paired with his high-end physicality will make him an intriguing project for a team on Friday night.