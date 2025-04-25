SI

Missouri's Luther Burden III Works Out at Midnight After Falling Out of First Round

The grind doesn't stop for the speedy receiver who's still looking for his NFL home.

Luther Burden runs the ball against Alabama.
Luther Burden runs the ball against Alabama. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is moving on after not being selected in the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft. In fact, instead of sulking about it, he's just going back to work.

The 21-year-old posted the following photo at the conclusion of the night—timestamped 12:52 a.m.—with practice equipment at Missouri's facility.

"Ima show dey ahh," he captioned the picture for his Instagram story.

The grind never stops.

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, Burden is considered the top wide receiver available according to Sports Illustrated. Four wide receivers in Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden were selected ahead of him on Day 1.

A two-time first-team All-SEC team member during his career with the Tigers, Burden's best season came in 2023 when he hauled in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. His 6'0", 206-pound frame paired with his high-end physicality will make him an intriguing project for a team on Friday night.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

