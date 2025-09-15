SI

Bears Safety Had Totally Incredulous Reaction to 50-Point Walloping From Lions in Week 2

Jaquan Brisker really put the L into perspective.

Brigid Kennedy

The Lions defeated Brisker's Bears decisively in a 52-21 blowout.
The Lions defeated Brisker's Bears decisively in a 52-21 blowout. / Perry Knotts/Getty Images
The Ben Johnson-led Bears were not supposed to start their season 0-2. And they definitely weren't supposed to get positively embarrassed during the coach's return to Ford Field on Sunday, when the Lions, Johnson's former team, absolutely obliterated Chicago in a hater-quieting, leap-inducing 50-point performance. But alas—here we are.

Yes, it is still just Week 2 and we'd all do well to remind ourselves that good things take time. But that certainly doesn't take the sting out of the loss for the Bears, who now have a lot of work to do to right their ship heading into their next game.

As for the size of the defeat, Bears' safety Jaquan Brisker's comments after the loss were particularly illuminating. Speaking with The Athletic's Dan Wiederer, the defender called the loss "embarrassing," and admitted he has never experienced a beatdown like that, even digitally.

“S--t, I ain’t never had 50 [points] put on me ever in my life,” Brisker said. “Ever. Not even in a video game. So that s---t was crazy to me.”

Yep. That about sums it up.

There will be lots about that game that the Chicago defense will successfully forget, but the 50-burger will not be one of them. If anything, maybe they can use it as bulletin board material heading into Week 3 vs. the Cowboys.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

