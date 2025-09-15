Bears Safety Had Totally Incredulous Reaction to 50-Point Walloping From Lions in Week 2
The Ben Johnson-led Bears were not supposed to start their season 0-2. And they definitely weren't supposed to get positively embarrassed during the coach's return to Ford Field on Sunday, when the Lions, Johnson's former team, absolutely obliterated Chicago in a hater-quieting, leap-inducing 50-point performance. But alas—here we are.
Yes, it is still just Week 2 and we'd all do well to remind ourselves that good things take time. But that certainly doesn't take the sting out of the loss for the Bears, who now have a lot of work to do to right their ship heading into their next game.
As for the size of the defeat, Bears' safety Jaquan Brisker's comments after the loss were particularly illuminating. Speaking with The Athletic's Dan Wiederer, the defender called the loss "embarrassing," and admitted he has never experienced a beatdown like that, even digitally.
“S--t, I ain’t never had 50 [points] put on me ever in my life,” Brisker said. “Ever. Not even in a video game. So that s---t was crazy to me.”
Yep. That about sums it up.
There will be lots about that game that the Chicago defense will successfully forget, but the 50-burger will not be one of them. If anything, maybe they can use it as bulletin board material heading into Week 3 vs. the Cowboys.