Mics Catch Frustrated Bears Fans Chanting 'Sell the Team' After 10th Straight Loss

You could clearly hear the fans during the Prime Video postgame show.

Brigid Kennedy

The Chicago Bears logo at Soldier Field.
The Chicago Bears logo at Soldier Field. / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
There's not much that will shock a Chicago Bears fan at this point, but Thursday night's devastatingly low-scoring loss against the Seattle Seahawks could very well do it.

There were flashes of brilliance, like Caleb Williams's dime to Rome Odunze or the Kyler Gordon recovery, but both scores were ultimately overturned in what can be seen as the perfect metaphor for the team's decisively losing season. With Thursday's 6–3 defeat, the Bears clinched their 10th straight loss.

Well, fans in Chicago are clearly fed up. In posts shared on social media, they can be heard chanting "Sell the team! Sell the team!" both during and after the game.

Following the game, a contingent of fans could be heard quite clearly in the background of the Thursday Night Football desk's postgame show.

The Bears' fan base has been through a lot this year. Rookie quarterback Williams was supposed to be the answer to the franchise's woes, but he's still experiencing growing pains (and to be fair, there are plenty of other issues at play). Plus, lest we forget the Thanksgiving time management fiasco at the root of Matt Eberflus's ouster. At this point, I'd probably be begging the McCaskey family to sell the team, too.

Chicago has one more chance to get it right against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 5.

